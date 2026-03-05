‘Guests of India’: Omar condemns US sinking of Iranian warship after multilateral naval drills

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed concern over the sinking of an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, saying the vessel and its crew were guests of India since they were here for a multilateral naval exercise.

The incident has caused anxiety in J&K as many residents — including students — are currently in Iran, he told media persons after a function at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) at Miran Sahiba, near here.

Describing the attack on the Iranian vessel as “unfortunate”, Abdullah said that “in some way, our country is also being dragged into this situation”.