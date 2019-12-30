‘Very special moment’: Ireland PM Leo Varadkar after first visit to ancestral village in Maharashtra

Leo Varadkar was born in Dublin to an Indian immigrant father and an Irish mother. Leo Varadkar was born in Dublin to an Indian immigrant father and an Irish mother.

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visited his ancestral village in Maharashtra along with his family members on Sunday.

Calling it “a very special moment”, Varadkar, along with three generations of his family, visited Varad village in Malvan tehsil, around 500 km from Mumbai.

“I am here with my parents, my sisters and their husbands, my partner and some grandchildren are here…so it is a big family visit,” the Ireland PM said.

It was “very special moment” for them as three generations of his family were visiting “a place of my grandfaher”, he said.

“I am on private visit here as of now, but I would like to visit this place again in the official capacity,” Varadkar added.

His father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. He publicly came out as gay in 2015, days before Ireland legalized same sex marriage.

Varadkar, who became prime minister in 2017, said it was his fifth visit to India but first to Varad village. His father and grandfather were born and brought up in the village, he said.

He is scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday where he would ring in the New Year.

“Prime Minister Varadkar’s visit is entirely private. There are no official functions planned during his visit. He would be in Goa till January 1 alongwith his family,” an official told news agency PTI.

He will take a flight from the Dabolim Airport here on January 1 afternoon to return to his country, the official added.

With PTI inputs

