IRCTC’s Premium Tatkal quota by Indian Railways: All you need to know

IRCTC.co.in is offering Premium Tatkal (PT) quota with dynamic fare pricing to its customers. The premium tatkal quota is different from Tatkal as it is costlier due to dynamic fare pricing. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has announced the ticket quota on its official website- irctc.co.in and its app. The ticket prices on irctc.co.in may vary according to the booking rate and seat available.

How is IRCTC’s premium tatkal quota different from Tatkal quota?

Fare component under IRCTC’s Premium Tatkal quota may increase due to dynamic fare pricing. In Tatkal quota, the fare component is fixed. Agents will not be allowed to book tickets under PT, as seen in Tatkal quota. Since the new offer is under a premium category, child passenger will be charged with full fare under this offer. Apart from this, there will be no concession applicable in this offer.

However, Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of Premium Tatkal ticket booking is same as Tatkal ticket booking.

Premium Tatkal: Terms and conditions for booking

On the opening days, bookings will be allowed on or after 10 am. Dynamic fare shall be charged from only confirmed passengers. The booking is permitted on only E-tickets. I-ticket booking is not applicable with this quota. No refund is given to passengers in case of cancellation of confirmed Premium Tatkal quota ticket. All rules for tatkal quota booking over internet is applicable to Premium Tatkal quota also.

Identity card number of the prescribed proof of identity is required at the time of booking. At least one passenger should travel with his/her ID card in original which was used at the time of booking.

