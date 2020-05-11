IRCTC website crashes as ticket booking for special trains begins

The bookings were to start at 4 pm. The bookings were to start at 4 pm.

IRCTC Special Trains Ticket Booking: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website — the online ticket booking portal of Railways — went unresponsive as booking for 15 special trains began Monday afternoon.

Indian Railways is gradually restarting passenger trains operation from May 12 after they were suspended in view of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown in March.

The bookings were supposed to start at 4 pm but the site was not working. However, responding to the delay, the Railway Ministry in a tweet said that data pertaining to special trains is being fed and that bookings will be available in a short while.

Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

A total of 15 trains for different destinations will leave New Delhi on Tuesday for which bookings will begin today. The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

On Monday, the Home Ministry issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel. Passengers have to reach 90 mins in advance in stations to board the trains.

