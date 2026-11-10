Was Indian Railways’ ticket booking website down? IRCTC clarifies

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a clarification after several users complained on X about difficulties in accessing the Indian Railways ticket booking website on Tuesday, November 10. In a statement, the railway PSU said the online reservation portal remained operational, but users may have experienced delays in accessing the service due to a high number of simultaneous login attempts.
IRCTC said that ticket bookings increase sharply during festive seasons, holidays, and peak periods, especially during Diwali and Chhath Puja, when millions of passengers try to book tickets at the same time. This leads to heavy traffic on its website and mobile app. As a result, some users may have faced delays while logging in.
“During festive seasons, holidays, and peak booking periods, particularly during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the demand for railway tickets increases manifold as millions of passengers simultaneously attempt to log in to book tickets, resulting in exceptionally high traffic on the online reservation platform. Due to this exceptionally high volume of concurrent login attempts on the website and mobile applications, some users may have encountered delayed login, etc. These issues were temporary, and e-ticketing service through all the channels is normal now,” it said.
IRCTC further said it is continuously upgrading its technology, improving infrastructure, and simplifying processes for a smooth ticket booking experience.
Nearly 89 per cent of reserved train tickets are now booked online. Between June 2025 and June 2026, passengers booked 65.08 crore reserved tickets through the PRS, of which 57.90 crore tickets were booked online.
Earlier, in a statement, IRCTC said that during peak booking hours, such as the 8 am opening of Advance Reservation Period (ARP) and Tatkal booking (at 10 am for AC class and 11 am for non-AC class), heavy traffic has sometimes caused disruptions on the IRCTC website. To reduce such problems, IRCTC is working to upgrade its Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGET) system, which was launched in 2014 to improve online ticket booking capacity and the passenger experience.
In a statement, IRCTC said it is working on two major upgrades to improve its website and app. The first is an NGET infrastructure upgrade, which includes improving servers, storage, networking and software. The second is an active-active disaster recovery system, aimed at keeping services running if one system faces an outage.