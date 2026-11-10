Was Indian Railways’ ticket booking website down? IRCTC clarifies

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a clarification after several users complained on X about difficulties in accessing the Indian Railways ticket booking website on Tuesday, November 10. In a statement, the railway PSU said the online reservation portal remained operational, but users may have experienced delays in accessing the service due to a high number of simultaneous login attempts.

IRCTC said that ticket bookings increase sharply during festive seasons, holidays, and peak periods, especially during Diwali and Chhath Puja, when millions of passengers try to book tickets at the same time. This leads to heavy traffic on its website and mobile app. As a result, some users may have faced delays while logging in.