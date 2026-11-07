Ordering food on trains? IRCTC warns passengers against unauthorised apps, websites

IRCTC has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised e-catering websites and apps, warning train passengers of food safety risks, financial fraud and data theft. Passengers have been advised to order food only through official IRCTC platforms and authorised partners.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readNov 7, 2026 02:53 PM IST
IRCTC warns train passengers against unauthorised food delivery apps and websites. (Image generated using AI)IRCTC warns train passengers against unauthorised food delivery apps and websites. (Image generated using AI)
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The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday warned passengers against ordering food during train journeys through unauthorised websites and mobile apps, citing risks of food safety issues, financial fraud, and data theft. The railway PSU has also intensified its crackdown on unauthorised e-catering platforms and advised passengers to order meals only through its official website, the Food on Track app, or authorised partners.

“The proliferation of unauthorized e-catering platforms poses serious risks to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being. Such platforms often source meals from unlicensed food outlets that may not comply with the prescribed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and hygiene standards,” the IRCTC said in a statement.

It said these outlets may operate in unhygienic conditions, employ untrained food handlers, and deploy delivery personnel without mandatory medical examinations, compromising food quality and passenger safety.

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IRCTC also warned that these unauthorised platforms put passengers’ personal data and financial security at risk and offer little protection against complaints or fraud.

“Sharing sensitive information, including Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, email addresses, mobile numbers, and payment credentials (debit/credit card or UPI details), through unverified platforms can leave passengers vulnerable to phishing attacks, identity misuse, and financial fraud,” it added.

UNAUTHORIZED E-CATERING OPERATORS
Some of the unauthorized e-Catering operators are:
Source: IRCTC
Sr. Operator (Website)
1 RAILRESTRO.COM
2 RAILRESTRO.IN
3 RAILMITRA.COM
4 TRAVELKHANA.COM
5 TRAINSCAFE.COM
6 DIBRAIL.COM
7 RAILFOOD.NET
8 TRAVELERFOOD.COM
9 FOODONTRACK.IN
10 ECATERING.APP
11 KHANAONLINE.IN
12 TRAINWAY.IN
13 RAILMEAL.COM
14 TRAINMENU.COM
The source says “some of” the unauthorized operators, so this list is not exhaustive.

IRCTC further said that passengers risk having their food orders cancelled, delayed, or left undelivered, often without proper customer support or a grievance-redressal mechanism. “In the absence of a formal complaint-handling system, affected passengers may find it difficult to recover their money or pursue appropriate legal remedies,” the railway PSU said.

IRCTC has advised passengers to order food during train journeys only through its official e-Catering website, Food on Track app or authorised partners. “Using these authorized channels helps ensure food safety and hygiene, transparent and verified billing, and secure payment processing. The updated list of authorized e-catering partners is available on the official IRCTC e-Catering website and mobile application,” it added.

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IRCTC also urged passengers to report unauthorised food vendors or illegal food delivery activities at railway stations or on trains to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by calling its helpline number 182. It further said that unauthorised e-catering operations also have financial and regulatory implications.

“While IRCTC contributes GST on its e-catering revenue, unauthorized operators functioning outside the prescribed regulatory framework may evade applicable statutory tax obligations. Such activities not only undermine fair competition and regulatory compliance but also potentially result in substantial losses to the public exchequer,” it added.

How to book food on trains through IRCTC

Passengers can order food during train journeys through IRCTC’s e-Catering service, which offers a wide range of meals, snacks and other food items. They can choose from different restaurants and place orders for delivery at their selected railway stations.

Passengers can book meals through these simple steps:

  • IRCTC e-Catering Website: Visit the official website, http://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, through a desktop or mobile browser.
  • Food on Track App: Download the official Food on Track app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Helpline 1323: Call the IRCTC e-Catering customer service number to place an order.
  • Authorised partners: Passengers can also order food through IRCTC-authorised e-Catering partners.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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