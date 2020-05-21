IRCTC Trains Ticket Booking: Railways to restart 200 passenger trains from June 1, booking has begun

Indian Railways will restart 200 passengers train in an effort to gradually resume normalcy in services. Indian Railways will restart 200 passengers train in an effort to gradually resume normalcy in services.

IRCTC Special Trains Ticket Booking, Route: In order to gradually resume normalcy of services in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways will operate 200 special passenger trains a day from June 1 onward and online ticket booking will begin soon, announced Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday.

“E-ticketing for these trains will commence from May 21 at 10 am,” Goyal tweeted.

The railway ministry said that no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station, adding that other regular passenger services, including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice.

The 200 special passenger trains announced by Goyal will run in addition to Shramik special trains being run since May 1 to ferry stranded migrant workers to their hometowns and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12.

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Railways has decided to further restore passenger train services from 1st June for transporting people across India. Taking strict precautionary measures, 200 more trains will commence. E-ticket booking for these trains will begin on 21st May at 10 am.https://t.co/wBoE5hMT7C— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 20, 2020

Some of the guidelines laid out by the Railways are here as follows:

# Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station.

# Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating(2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers.

# The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days.

# Screening to be done before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.

# Concessions for four categories of Divyangjan concession and 11 categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains.

# On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT

# No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train

Here’s the full list of 100 trains

Meanwhile,Significantly, Railways also ordered Wednesday that the food stalls and canteens at stations are to be opened, bringing back some normalcy on railway stations.

Sources said the decision has been taken with the twin objective of opening up the options for willing migrants to come back to the states of work from their home states in the interest of resumption of economic activity, along with giving the stranded and others willing to travel the option.

