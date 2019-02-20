IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules and charges: How much Indian Railways charge for cancellation of tickets

IRCTC Indian Railways Train Ticket Cancellation Rules and Charges: The e-Tickets for the Indian Railways can be cancelled through its official website until the chart has been prepared. Indian Railways, however, does not allow any offline/over the counter cancellation of tickets.

Here is how the e-Tickets can be cancelled at https://www.irctc.co.in —

* The user can log in to https://www.irctc.co.in and visit the ‘Booked Tickets’ section, select the ticket that he/she wishes to cancel.

* Cancellation of tickets is confirmed online and the refund of the amount is credited back to the bank account used at the time of ticket booking. This can take 3-5 days.

* If there is any partial cancellation of ticket, it should be ensured that a fresh e-reservation slip (Electronic Reservation Slip) is printed separately as done at the time of booking the original ticket.

* If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, the rate for flat cancellation charges shall be deducted as per following rates:

Rs 240 for AC First Class/Executive Class

Rs 200 for AC 2 Tier/First Class

Rs 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy

Rs 120 for Sleeper Class

Rs 60 for Second Class

* Cancellation charges are per passenger. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be levied as 25 per cent of the fare.

* Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50% of the fare paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges.

It should be noted that no refund of fare shall be made on RAC e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) not filed online up to thirty minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the train.

For Tatkal tickets booked as e-Tickets:

No refund will be provided on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules.

Cancellation of e-tickets in case of trains cancelled: The IRCTC website states that if the train is marked as “CANCELLED” in PRS because of breaches, floods, accidents etc. full refund is permissible in case the ticket is cancelled within three days of the scheduled departure of the train.