Train ticket booking: IRCTC responds after complex math CAPTCHA image goes viral

IRCTC responds to viral train ticket booking CAPTCHA image: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a clarification after an image showing a complex mathematical CAPTCHA for checking train ticket booking status went viral on social media.

The viral image appeared to show users being asked to solve a complicated mathematical question before accessing the train ticket booking status service. However, IRCTC has clarified that the CAPTCHA shown in the circulated image is not the CAPTCHA currently used on its website.

IRCTC clarifies viral CAPTCHA image

According to IRCTC, the CAPTCHA currently implemented on its website is a simple arithmetic-based CAPTCHA. It involves a basic addition or subtraction using two-digit numbers.