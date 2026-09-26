Train ticket booking: IRCTC responds after complex math CAPTCHA image goes viral

3 min readSep 26, 2026 03:26 PM IST
IRCTC responds to viral train ticket booking CAPTCHA image: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a clarification after an image showing a complex mathematical CAPTCHA for checking train ticket booking status went viral on social media.
The viral image appeared to show users being asked to solve a complicated mathematical question before accessing the train ticket booking status service. However, IRCTC has clarified that the CAPTCHA shown in the circulated image is not the CAPTCHA currently used on its website.
IRCTC clarifies viral CAPTCHA image
According to IRCTC, the CAPTCHA currently implemented on its website is a simple arithmetic-based CAPTCHA. It involves a basic addition or subtraction using two-digit numbers.
“With reference to the image being circulated, purportedly showing a complex mathematical CAPTCHA, it is clarified that the CAPTCHA depicted in the said image does not correspond to the CAPTCHA functionality currently implemented on the website,” IRCTC said.
Users are therefore not required to solve the type of complex mathematical expression shown in the viral image while checking their train ticket booking status.
IRCTC said the CAPTCHA shown in the circulated image [(9876 × 543 – 2468) ÷ 4 = ?] does not represent the actual functionality available on its website. The image appears to be fabricated, manipulated or AI-generated, rather than an authentic screenshot of the IRCTC website, it said.
“Accordingly, the CAPTCHA shown in the circulated image does not represent the actual CAPTCHA functionality and appears to be a fabricated, manipulated, or AI-generated image rather than an authentic screenshot of the website,” IRCTC said in a statement.
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How to verify the actual IRCTC CAPTCHA
The passengers can verify the CAPTCHA functionality by accessing the official IRCTC website directly instead of relying on images or posts circulating on social media.
“The actual CAPTCHA functionality may be independently verified by accessing the official Indian Railways website directly,” it added.
Indian Railways has introduced CAPTCHA on the IRCTC e-ticketing website to prevent ticket bookings through automated scripting tools and batch-mode booking.
“This is intended to benefit the genuine passenger as it seeks to deny undue advantage of time to unscrupulous elements by use of scripting software to corner the tickets,” the Railways said in an earlier statement.