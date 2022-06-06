scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

IRCTC allows booking up to 24 train tickets a month for user IDs linked to Aadhaar

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 6, 2022 9:25:22 pm
irctcSo far, the IRCTC allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to AadhaAr and 12 if it is linked.

People can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought, the Railways announced on Monday.

So far, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to AadhaAr and 12 if it is linked.

“To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...Premium
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotesPremium
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotes
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement