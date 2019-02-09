IRCTC train ticket booking online: How to book a general and reservation train ticket online

Indian Railway, IRCTC Train Ticket Booking Online Rules and Charges: Long queues at the railway booking counters are now a thing of the past. With the advent of technology, people now have the privilege to book tickets from wherever they are. The facility was first introduced for reserving a seat in the trains. And now, with UTS App, one can avail the benefit for general train tickets too.

To book tickets on (Unreserved Ticketing Service (UTS) App

-Download the free ‘UTS on mobile’ App through Google/Windows/Apple app stores.

-Register as an individual by providing his/her mobile number, nearest station, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passengers and frequently travelled routes

-After successful registration, a zero-balance R-Wallet account will be activated.

-Recharge the R-wallet using your debit card

-Log in using user id and password

– Select ‘Book Ticket’ option

-Select from among the options of platform ticket, quick booking, normal booking and season ticket.

-To book a ticket for station within 2km, select normal booking

-Select source station and destination from the drop-down menu

-Select passenger type, ticket type, class, train type and payment type.

-Click on ‘Book Ticket’

To reserve train seats on Indian Railways website

-Log on to https://www.irctc.co.in/eticketing/userSignUp.jsf

-Register as an individual on IRCTC website. Registration is FREE.

-Login by entering your user name and password.

-The “Plan my travel” page appears.

-Select From/To station

-Select e-Ticket option

-To find train list, click on “Submit” option

-The List of Trains show the number of trains available for that route

-If you wish to know the route and the timings, click on the train name under the “List of Trains” option

-To get the fare, click on class available in the selected train under “List of Trains”. It will show fare according to type of class selected. The fare appearing is for a single adult Passenger and the service charges charged by IRCTC

-To select the train from the train list, click on the type of class available in the selected train

-If you will click on the class in the train list then it will show the train details with availability

-To book tickets, click on “Book Now” button under availability option

-If you wish to select other train, click on “RESET” button