IRCTC train ticket booking online: How to book a general and reservation train ticket online

Indian Railway, IRCTC Train Ticket Booking Online Rules and Charges: Long queues at the railway booking counters are now a thing of the past. With the advent of technology, people now have the privilege to book tickets from wherever they are. The facility was first introduced for reserving a seat in the trains. And now, with UTS App, one can avail the benefit for general train tickets too.
To book tickets on (Unreserved Ticketing Service (UTS) App
-Download the free ‘UTS on mobile’ App through Google/Windows/Apple app stores.
-Register as an individual by providing his/her mobile number, nearest station, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passengers and frequently travelled routes
-After successful registration, a zero-balance R-Wallet account will be activated.
-Recharge the R-wallet using your debit card
-Log in using user id and password
– Select ‘Book Ticket’ option
-Select from among the options of platform ticket, quick booking, normal booking and season ticket.
-To book a ticket for station within 2km, select normal booking
-Select source station and destination from the drop-down menu
-Select passenger type, ticket type, class, train type and payment type.
-Click on ‘Book Ticket’
To reserve train seats on Indian Railways website
-Log on to https://www.irctc.co.in/eticketing/userSignUp.jsf
-Register as an individual on IRCTC website. Registration is FREE.
-Login by entering your user name and password.
-The “Plan my travel” page appears.
-Select From/To station
-Select e-Ticket option
-To find train list, click on “Submit” option
-The List of Trains show the number of trains available for that route
-If you wish to know the route and the timings, click on the train name under the “List of Trains” option
-To get the fare, click on class available in the selected train under “List of Trains”. It will show fare according to type of class selected. The fare appearing is for a single adult Passenger and the service charges charged by IRCTC
-To select the train from the train list, click on the type of class available in the selected train
-If you will click on the class in the train list then it will show the train details with availability
-To book tickets, click on “Book Now” button under availability option
-If you wish to select other train, click on “RESET” button