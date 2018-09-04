IRCTC train ticket booking: Here’s how to get 10% discount on bookings through irctc.co.in

IRCTC Train Ticket Booking: MobiKwik is offering a 10 per cent discount on train ticket bookings. IRCTC Train Ticket Booking: MobiKwik is offering a 10 per cent discount on train ticket bookings.

IRCTC Train Ticket Booking: If you are planning a train journey any time soon, IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with new offers to make your tickets cheaper. The offer is on ticket bookings through IRCTC website — irctc.co.in — or IRCTC app and when the payments are done using the platforms of Paytm and MobiKwik.

This festive season, while MobiKwik is offering a 10 per cent discount on payments made through its app for train tickets booked on IRCTC app or website, Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs 100 on for bookings through its platform.

Flipkart’s PhonePe, too, is offering Rs 100 cashback on booking through its platform, the app will give Rs 50 off on first two transactions.

How to avail offers

Go to IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) or the app

Log in using your username and password

Fill in your travel details

Enter captcha code and click on proceed to payment

In the payment mode, choose the e-wallet options

In wallet category, choose either from Paytm, Freecharge or Mobikwik to avail the offer

