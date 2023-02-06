Train passengers can now book meals through IRCTC’s WhatsApp service

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started a new initiative under which passengers on select trains can order food on WhatsApp.

Passengers can send messages to the number – 8750001323 – for getting food delivered to their respective berths. The initiative is being implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, a customer booking an e-ticket will receive a message from the WhatsApp number with the option to opt for e-catering services by clicking the link http://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

With this option, customers will be able to book meals from restaurants along the route, directly through the e-catering website of the IRCTC without even taking the hassle to download the messaging app.

In the next phase, the WhatsApp number can be used for two-way communication, wherein an AI-powered chatbot will handle all e-catering service-related queries of passengers and also book meals for them.

Based on customer feedback, the IRCTC will fine tune the service and expand it to more trains, the railways said in a statement Monday.

At present, around 50,000 meals are being served to customers through the IRCTC’s website and app on a daily basis.