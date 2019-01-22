IRCTC train enquiry: How to check seat availability in Indian Railways for general, reservations & tatkal

IRCTC Train Enquiry, Indian Railway Train Enquiry Seat Availability: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official website makes it easy for travellers to check the availability of seats in various trains for different places without visiting railway stations and standing in long queues for getting any information regarding that.

While booking reserved tickets, passengers can book tickets under General Quota, Ladies Quota, Foreign Tourist Quota, Premium Tatkal Quota, Tatkal Quota, Senior Citizen Quota, and Physically Handicapped (Divyangjan) Quota.

For checking the seat availabilities, travellers can log on to irctc.co.in and enter the boarding and the deboarding point first. They will see an option called ‘check seat availability’ which, after clicking, will lead them to a list of date-wise seat available for the trains. If available, people can click on the ‘Book’ button to reserve their seats. The same procedure goes on while booking general, reserved and tatkal tickets. See photos below:

The website provides details of the trains that ply between the mentioned cities for the date selected with the available number of seats for general and tatkal categories. If a user can’t find tickets for the desired date of travel or if there is an emergency where one needs to travel immediately, there is an option of tatkal tickets.

Tatkal tickets are issued for actual distance of travel thus determining the charge that would be applicable for booking the ticket. Booking for tatkal tickets starts at least 24 hours before the desired date of travel. Booking for AC class opens at 10 am while booking tickets for non-AC classes opens at 11 am. Charges for tatkal tickets are fixed at 10% rate of basic fare for second class and 30% of basic fare for all other classes. The ticket charge is also subjected to the minimum distance and the maximum distance undertaken by the train during the journey.

Cancellation of tatkal tickets

Upon cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets, no refund will be granted while cancelling waitlisted tatkal tickets charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules.

Cancellation of regular (non-tatkal) tickets

To cancel a ticket, one needs to log on to http://www.irctc.co.in and go to the “Booked Tickets” link then select the ticket to be cancelled and initiate the cancellation by selecting the name of the passenger whose ticket is to be cancelled. The refund is credited to the account used for booking the ticket. Tickets booked online cannot be cancelled at railway counters. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of train Rs 240 is charged for AC First Class/Executive Class ticket. Rs 200 will be deducted for cancelling AC 2 Tier/First Class ticket while Rs 180 is charged for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy tickets and Rs 120 and Rs 60 for Sleeper Class and Second Class tickets respectively.

A confirmed ticket cancelled within 48 to 12 hours before the scheduled departure, will have to cough up 25% of the ticket as cancellation charge. Less than 12 hours and upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation whichever is earlier, 50% of the fare is to be paid.

Any citizen who wishes to book an e-ticket, make reservations, cancel reservations, book instant tickets (tatkal), or check PNR (passenger name record) number, can do so by creating an account on IRCTC website.