IRCTC Train 18 Vande Bharat Express: Route, Ticket Booking, Timings, Time Table, Fare, Schedule

IRCTC Train 18 Vande Bharat Express Route, Ticket Booking, Timings: The Vande Bharat Express train – also called the Train 18 – which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, is India’s first semi-high speed trainset. The train took its inaugural journey Friday from New Delhi with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and other railway board members on board.

The centrally air-conditioned luxury train will connect New Delhi to Varanasi, a distance of more than 750 km at a speed of 130 kmph, completing the journey in around eight hours. It will make stops at Kanpur and Allahabad.

The train will depart from New Delhi at 6 am and will reach Varanasi at 2 pm, on its return journey on the same day it will depart from Varanasi at 3pm and reach Delhi at 11 pm. It will ply on the route for five days a week except on Mondays and Thursdays.

A ticket to New Delhi-Varanasi will cost Rs 3,310 for executive class (EC) and Rs 1,760 for the chair car (CC), including taxes. Between Delhi and Kanpur, the fares will be Rs 1,090 in the chair car (CC) class and Rs 2,105 in the executive class (EC). While the ticket price for travel between Delhi and Allahabad is Rs 1,395 for CC class and Rs 2,750 for the EC class, between Kanpur and Allahabad, the price for CC class tickets will be Rs 595 and for EC class tickets it is Rs 1,170.

Tickets are now available and can be bought over the counter or booked on irctc.co.in.

The train, an indigenous product under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the NDA government, has been built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. According to railway officials, the Vande Bharat Express will soon replace Shatabdi Express trains that run between Delhi and Varanasi route.