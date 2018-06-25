IRCTC Tourism offers 7-day trip to Ladakh, check details here

The package can be availed on four different dates- June 22, July 9, July 23 & Aug 11 – the tourism wing of IRCTC said on its website. (Pangong Lake/Wikimedia Commons) The package can be availed on four different dates- June 22, July 9, July 23 & Aug 11 – the tourism wing of IRCTC said on its website. (Pangong Lake/Wikimedia Commons)

IRCTC Tourism is offering a package tour to Ladakh from Mumbai. Called ‘Magnificent Ladakh’, the six nights and seven days package includes excursion to Sham Valley in Leh, a visit to Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake. The package can be availed on four different dates- June 22, July 9, July 23 & Aug 11 – the tourism wing of IRCTC said on its website. IRCTC train ticket reservations new rules: 10 things to know

What is the cost?

The tariff of the package depends on the date that you have chosen and the occupancy. While the July 9 package costs Rs 56,840 on single occupancy, it costs Rs. 47,360 on the same date. The July 23 and August 11 package Rs. 57,670 on single occupancy and Rs. 48,185 on double occupancy. Similary, the cost goes further down on triple occupancy. All the prices are inclusive of GST.

Which flight will IRCTC provide

The trip from Mumbai to Ladakh will be via the Jet Airways.

What does the package include?

The tourists would be taken for local sightseeing of Sham Valley in Leh that includes – Hall of Fame Museum (built and maintained by Indian Army), Spituk Monastery also known as Kali Mandir & Gurudwara Patthar Sahib (constructed and maintained by Indian Army).

There will be a visit to Nubra Valley – known as the valley of flowers and considered the warmest area of Ladakh Region. The tourists can also enjoy camel safari (optional – on own arrangement). The visit to majestic Pangong is also one of the exciting features.

Apart from this, the meals will include 6 Breakfast, 6 Lunch and 6 Dinners. Passengers are required to present fit-to-travel certificate duly certified by an Registered MBBS Doctor or RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) at the time of booking. IRCTC will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents, injuries, delayed or cancelled flights, etc.

What is the cancellation policy?

