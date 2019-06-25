IRCTC Tourism offers 7-day trip to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Vaishno Devi; check details here

IRCTC Tourism Offers, Packages 2019: IRCTC Tourism’s latest offering is the ‘Astha Circuit Special Tourist Train’ which covers all the important tourist places in the country. It is a six nights and seven days package tour which will take a journey across Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and back.

The train will start its trip from Barddhaman in West Bengal from July 3 and return to the same station on July 7. The scheduled boarding points are; Barddhaman – Bolpur Shantiniketan – Rampur Hat – Dumka – Bhagalpur – Kiul – Patna. Booking can be made via the IRCTC official website at www. https://www.irctctourism.com.

Here is all you need to know about the package.

What is the cost?

The cost of the tour per person is Rs 6,300 including GST.

What does the package include?

The tour includes a non-AC Sleeper class ticket to and from the scheduled boarding railway station. In places of night stay, a non-AC hall for accommodation has been arranged. The package also includes non-AC Tourist buses for the purpose of sightseeing. There will be tour escorts for announcements and information during the trip.

Apart from this, the package also includes breakfast, lunch and dinner — pure vegetarian food. For safety purpose personnel without arms have also been appointed for each coach. Also, an IRCTC official will be on board the train as train superintendent.

What is the cancellation policy?

The cancellation policy, as per IRCTC, includes fines depending on the date for the request of cancellation of ticket to up until before the date of departure. For cancellation of your ticket, customers need to log in to their account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket they wish to cancel and cancel it from your booked history online. Cancellation of the ticket is possible only on the website http://www.irctctourism.com, and not on PRS Counters.

Check the complete itinerary here.