IRCTC Tourism offers 7-day trip to Dubai, Abu Dhabi; check details here

Burj Khalifa (Source: burjkhalifa.ae) Burj Khalifa (Source: burjkhalifa.ae)

IRCTC Tourism is offering a package tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Ahmedabad. Called “Dream Dubai and Abu Dhabi”, the six nights and seven days package includes a Dubai city tour, cruise, desert safari and a trip to the world’s tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa. The package can be availed on three different dates — July 5, September 3, November 11– the tourism wing of IRCTC said on its website.

Here is all you need to know about the “Dream Dubai & Abu Dhabi” package of IRCTC

What is the cost?

The tariff of the package depends on the date that you have chosen. While the July 5th package costs Rs 53,600 on triple sharing basis, the single occupancy is priced at Rs 63,700. Meanwhile, single occupancy segment availed on November 11 will cost Rs 73,000. All the prices are inclusive of GST

Which flight will IRCTC provide

The trip from Ahmedabad to Sharjah will be via the economy class of Air Arabia.

What are the dates for the trip?

The consumers can choose to avail the package between three different dates

05th July 2018 to 11th July 2018

03rd Sep 2018 to 09th Sep 2018

11th Nov 2018 to 17th Nov 2018

What does the package include?

The tourists would be taken for sight-seeing for the Dhow cruise with a dinner on board, Dubai city tour with an official guide, experience the desert safari with a barbeque dinner and belly dance, Emirates Mall, Dubai shopping mall. In Abu Dhabi, the tourists will be taken to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The package also includes a trip to the 124th floor of the tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa.

Apart from this, IRCTC will accommodate the travellers in a three-star hotel in Dubai. The package also includes daily buffet breakfast and dinner. It also includes travel insurance for passengers below 60 years.

The package, however, does not cover room service charges, laundry, any kind of tips to guides or any personal expenses

What is the cancellation policy?

