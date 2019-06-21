IRCTC Tourism offers 7-day trip to Dubai, Abu Dhabi; check details here

IRCTC Tourism Offers, Packages 2019: IRCTC Tourism is offering a six nights and seven days package tour called “Charismatic Dubai with Abu Dhabi” to the two Gulf countries from Ahmedabad. The package includes Dubai city tour, cruise, desert safari and a trip to the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, and can be availed in four dates between July and November— July 11, August 15, October 27 and October 28 via the IRCTC official website at www. https://www.irctctourism.com.

Dubai, one of the leading global tourist destinations boasts of outstanding architecture, bustling shopping centers and extensive beaches.

Here is all you need to know about the “Charismatic Dubai & Abu Dhabi” package of IRCTC.

What is the cost?

The tariff of the package depends on the date that you have chosen. While the July 11th package costs Rs 55,600 on triple sharing basis, the single occupancy is priced at Rs 66,200. Meanwhile, single occupancy segment availed on October 28 will cost Rs 74,500 for single occupancy. All the prices are inclusive of GST.

Which flight will IRCTC provide?

The trip from Ahmedabad to Sharjah and back will be via the economy class of Air Arabia. Irrespective of the dates chosen, you will fly on the 5:15 am departure flight from Ahmedabad which lands in Sharjah at 6:30 am. The return flight is scheduled for 12:35 am and will land in Ahmedabad at 4:35 am.

What are the dates for the trip?

The customers can choose to avail the package between three different dates:

11th July 2019 to 17th July 2019

15th Aug 2019 to 21st Aug 2019

27th Oct 2019 to 02nd Nov 2019

28th Oct 2019 to 03rd Nov 2019

What does the package include?

The tourists would be taken for sight-seeing aboard the Dhow cruise followed by dinner, half day Dubai city tour with an official guide (including Dubai museum), experience the desert safari with a barbeque dinner and belly dance, Emirates Mall, Dubai shopping mall. In Abu Dhabi, the tourists will be taken to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The package also includes a trip to the 124th floor of the tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa.

Apart from this, IRCTC will accommodate the travellers in a three-star hotel in Dubai. The package also includes daily buffet breakfast and dinner. It also includes travel insurance for passengers below 60 years.

The package, however, does not cover room service charges, laundry, any kind of tips to guides or any personal expenses.

What is the cancellation policy?

For cancellation of your ticket, customers need to log in to their account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket they wish to cancel and cancel it from your booked history online. Cancellation of the ticket is possible only on the website http://www.irctctourism.com, and not on PRS Counters. If the user wishes to cancel his ticket, cancellation rules for International Packages are as under: