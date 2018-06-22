IRCTC Tourism offers 5-day trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands; check details here

Radhanagar Beach (Source: Andaman Tourism) Radhanagar Beach (Source: Andaman Tourism)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism (IRCTC) – the travel and tourism arm of Indian railways – is offering a package tour to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Kolkata. The five days and four nights trip will start on August 15, 2018, and includes Port Blair as well as Havelock Island in the itinerary, IRCTC Tourism said on its website.

Here is all you need to know about the trip to the islands located in the Bay of Bengal.

IRCTC: When is the 5-day trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands package available?

The trip that starts from Kolkata can be booked on August 15, 2018 (Independence Day holiday). The package is available for five days and four nights.

IRCTC: What does the 5-day trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands package cost?

Tariff for the tour package starts at Rs 21,120 per person on triple occupancy basis. On the double sharing basis, the trip is priced at Rs 21,760 per person. For those traveling with kids or need extra occupancy, the cost is Rs 19,815. All the prices are inclusive of Goods and Service Tax (GST).

IRCTC: Is the flight fare included in the 5-day trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands package?

Transportation from Kolkata to Port Blair and Port Blair to Kolkata will be via an economy class flight.

IRCTC: What else is included in the package?

The tourists would be taken for sight-seeing to the iconic and picturesque Corbyn’s Cove Beach. They can also celebrate the spirit of freedom at the Cellular Jail through a light and sound show depicting India’s struggle for Independence. The package also includes a trip to Havelock Island, Ross Island, Radha Nagar beach, Kala Pathar, Naval Marine Museum, Chatham Saw Mill – one of the oldest and largest wood mill in Asia, Forest Museum, Fisheries Museum among other places.

The guests can also choose to make a stop at the Elephanta Beach, but at their own cost.

It is also inclusive of four buffet breakfasts and four dinners. Air-conditioned accommodation and in-city transfers come in the package as well.

It, however, does not cover room service charges, laundry, any kind of tips to guides or any personal expenses. All charges related to jolly ride and snorkeling will have to be borne by the guests themselves.

IRCTC: What is the cancellation policy?

