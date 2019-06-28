IRCTC Tourism offers 13-day tour package to Tirupati, Rameshwaram and Kanyakumari; check details

IRCTC Tourism Offers, Packages 2019: From IRCTC Tourism’s all-inclusive tour package of ‘Bharat Darshan Special Train’ comes another travel package, called the ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’.

It’s a 12 night and 13-day tour which will journey across Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati and Mallikarjuna.

The trip will commence from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from July 3 and return to the same station on July 15. The scheduled boarding points are; Varanasi, Partapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawa, Bhind, Gwalior and Jhansi. Booking can be made via the IRCTC official website at www. https://www.irctctourism.com.

Here is all you need to know about the package.

What is the cost?

The cost of the tour per person is Rs 12,285 including GST.

What does the package include?

The tour includes a non-AC Sleeper class ticket to and from the scheduled boarding railway station. In places of night stay, for accommodation non-AC hall/dormitories will be arranged.

The package also includes non-AC Tourist buses for the purpose of sightseeing. At the destination, transfers will be given to the point upto which buses are permissible. There will be tour escorts for announcements and information during the trip.

Apart from this, the package also includes breakfast, lunch and dinner — pure vegetarian food. Packaged drinking water will be provided to each client during lunch and dinner per day. For safety purpose personnel without arms have also been appointed for each coach. Also, an IRCTC official will be on board the train as train superintendent.

What is the cancellation policy?

The cancellation policy, as per IRCTC, includes fines depending on the date for the request of cancellation of ticket to up until before the date of departure. For cancellation of your ticket, customers need to log in to their account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket they wish to cancel and cancel it from your booked history online. Cancellation of the ticket is possible only on the website http://www.irctctourism.com, and not on PRS Counters.