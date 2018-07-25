Follow Us:
IRCTC Tourism offers 9-day trip to Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast; Check details here

IRCTC Tourism: Called 'Astonishing Australia', the eight nights and nine days package offered by the IRCTC includes a city tour in Melbourne and Sydney, a trip to the Melbourne Cricket ground, Blue Mountain and more.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2018 12:02:27 pm
The Blue Mountains, a UNESCO wOrld Heritage Site. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

IRCTC Tourism is offering a package tour to Melbourne, Sydney and Gold Coast via Mumbai called ‘Astonishing Australia’. The eight-night, nine days package offers a city tour in Melbourne, Sydney and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Blue Mountains. The package also includes a trip to the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Movie and Sea World in Gold Coast. The tour starts on October 21, 2018.

Here is all you need to know about the ‘Astonishing Australia’ tour package offered by the IRCTC Tourism

What is the cost?

For an adult on single occupancy, the cost for the trip is Rs 2,19, 399, for adults on double and triple occupancy, the price is Rs 1,83,199 per person.

Flight details

The trip starts and ends in Mumbai via Qantas Airways.

What are the dates for the trip?

The trip starts on October 21 and ends on October 29, 2018.

What does the package include?

The tour starts from Melbourne taking the tourists to the Eureka Skydeck to enjoy 360-degree views in Australia, followed by a guided tour of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists will be taken to Blue Mountains, Featherdale Wildlife Park and the Movie and Sea World.

Cancellation policy

