IRCTC tour package from Delhi: Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for Bhutan

IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for the upcoming “Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour” package. The 13 nights and 14 days long journey will cover the cultural and spiritual destinations in North East and Bhutan’s iconic landmarks.
The rail tour package will start on May 5, 2026 from Delhi Safdarjung and will conclude on May 18. The boarding and de-boarding of the journey are available at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway station.
“The 14-day tour starting from New Delhi will cover Guwahati, Shillong and Cherrapunji in North eastern part of India before proceeding for Hasimara Railway Station, the closest Railway Station to Bhutan from where the tourists will be taken to Phuentsholing, the border town to enter into Bhutan,” IRCTC said in a statement.
IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour package: List of places to visit
Shillong: Cathedral Church and Wards Lake. Enroute Umium Lake (view point)
Thimphu: Buddha Point, Motithang Zoo, Painting School, National Library, Thimphu Handicraft market, Tashi Chho Dzong
Punakha: Dochula Pass, Punakha Dzong
Paro: Lamperi Royal Botanical Park, Tamchog Lhakhang Iron Bridge, Paro Dzong, Tiger Nest (Taksang Monastery) basecamp Point, National Museum and Hot stone Bath
A total of 162 passengers can accommodate in the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train. There will be four types of coaches:
Superior AC I (Coupe) – 32 berths
Superior AC I (Cabin) – 38 berths
Deluxe AC II tier – 36 berths
Comfort AC III tier – 56 berths
Indian Railways Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour package: Fare
A person needs to pay Rs 1,41,540 for AC I Cabin/Coupe; Rs 1,33,210 for AC II; and Rs 1,16,545 for AC III.
Package inclusion
The IRCTC Rail tour package includes Onboard train meals (veg only), off-board meals (veg only), all Transfers, sightseeing by coach, Travel insurance (accidental) for the passengers, etc.
Package exclusion
IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour package excludes any other sightseeing not included in the itinerary, tips to drivers, waiters, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc.
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Know how to book a ticket
The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, one can also contact IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar.
New Delhi.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
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Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
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Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
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