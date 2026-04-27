IRCTC tour package from Delhi: Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for Bhutan

IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for the upcoming “Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour” package. The 13 nights and 14 days long journey will cover the cultural and spiritual destinations in North East and Bhutan’s iconic landmarks.

The rail tour package will start on May 5, 2026 from Delhi Safdarjung and will conclude on May 18. The boarding and de-boarding of the journey are available at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway station.

“The 14-day tour starting from New Delhi will cover Guwahati, Shillong and Cherrapunji in North eastern part of India before proceeding for Hasimara Railway Station, the closest Railway Station to Bhutan from where the tourists will be taken to Phuentsholing, the border town to enter into Bhutan,” IRCTC said in a statement.