IRCTC tour package from Delhi: Railways to operate Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for Bhutan

IRCTC to run Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for Bhutan tour in 2026. Check itinerary, cost, route, and booking details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readApr 27, 2026 07:15 PM IST
IRCTC Bhutan tour package 2026 will feature the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist trainIRCTC Bhutan tour package 2026 will feature the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train (Image: IRCTC/Photo enhanced with AI)
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IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train for the upcoming “Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour” package. The 13 nights and 14 days long journey will cover the cultural and spiritual destinations in North East and Bhutan’s iconic landmarks.

The rail tour package will start on May 5, 2026 from Delhi Safdarjung and will conclude on May 18. The boarding and de-boarding of the journey are available at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway station.

“The 14-day tour starting from New Delhi will cover Guwahati, Shillong and Cherrapunji in North eastern part of India before proceeding for Hasimara Railway Station, the closest Railway Station to Bhutan from where the tourists will be taken to Phuentsholing, the border town to enter into Bhutan,” IRCTC said in a statement.

IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour package: List of places to visit

  • Guwahati: Kamakhya temple (Mukh Darshan), Brahmaputra cruise
  • Cherrapunji: Seven Sisters’ waterfalls, Mawsamai caves, Nohkhalikai Falls and Elephanta Falls
  • Shillong: Cathedral Church and Wards Lake. Enroute Umium Lake (view point)
  • Thimphu: Buddha Point, Motithang Zoo, Painting School, National Library, Thimphu Handicraft market, Tashi Chho Dzong
  • Punakha: Dochula Pass, Punakha Dzong
  • Paro: Lamperi Royal Botanical Park, Tamchog Lhakhang Iron Bridge, Paro Dzong, Tiger Nest (Taksang Monastery) basecamp Point, National Museum and Hot stone Bath

A total of 162 passengers can accommodate in the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train. There will be four types of coaches:

  • Superior AC I (Coupe) – 32 berths
  • Superior AC I (Cabin) – 38 berths
  • Deluxe AC II tier – 36 berths
  • Comfort AC III tier – 56 berths

Indian Railways Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour package: Fare

A person needs to pay Rs 1,41,540 for AC I Cabin/Coupe; Rs 1,33,210 for AC II; and Rs 1,16,545 for AC III.

  • Package inclusion

The IRCTC Rail tour package includes Onboard train meals (veg only), off-board meals (veg only), all Transfers, sightseeing by coach, Travel insurance (accidental) for the passengers, etc.

  • Package exclusion

IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour package excludes any other sightseeing not included in the itinerary, tips to drivers, waiters, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc.

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  • Know how to book a ticket

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, one can also contact IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar.
New Delhi.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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