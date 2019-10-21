In a first, IRCTC to pay Rs 1.62 lakh compensation for Tejas Express’ delay

The IRCTC will pay a compensation of Rs 1.62 lakh to 950 passengers, a first in the history of Railways, after Tejas Express was behind schedule, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

On October 19, the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express started from Lucknow around 9.55 am instead of its scheduled departure at 6.10 am and reached New Delhi around 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm. Again, it departed from New Delhi around 5.30 pm instead of 3.35 pm and reached Lucknow at 11.30 pm, around 1.5 hours after its scheduled arrival at 10.05 pm. An official said that the delay on October 19 was caused by a derailment near Kanpur.

While traveling from Lucknow to Delhi, the train carried 450 passengers, each of whom will get Rs 250 as compensation. However, the 500 passengers who traveled from Delhi to Lucknow will be paid Rs 100 each, the official said.

The IRCTC will pay the compensation amount through its insurance companies. They said that passengers can avail the compensation through a link of the insurer which was provided with every ticket of the Tejas Express.

The train has maintained a tight schedule ever since it began its commercial services from October 6 for six days a week. On October 20, even as Delhi-Lucknow Tejas express was on time, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas express was delayed by 24 minutes.

Ahead of the launch of its first train, the IRCTC had announced that under its policy, an amount of Rs 100 will be paid for over an hour’s delay and Rs 250 for a delay of over two hours. This travel insurance also includes a relief of Rs 1 lakh to passengers in case of household theft and robbery during the travel period, again a first in the history of Indian Railways for those travelling in trains.