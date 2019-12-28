IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Jan 17

The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route. (File) The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route. (File)

The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.

The commercial run of the train will start on January 19, they said.

The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route.

