Wednesday, September 08, 2021
IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours on Sept 18

In a tie-up with Cordelia Cruises, operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Ltd, IRCTC will begin the first cruise from September 18 for which bookings can be done on the corporation website.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 3:25:10 am
IRCTC said guests will sail to Indian and international destinations such as Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka. (Representational)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has tied up with a private company to offer India’s first indigenous cruise liner from September 18, the railway PSU said on Wednesday.

In a tie-up with Cordelia Cruises, operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Ltd, IRCTC will begin the first cruise from September 18 for which bookings can be done on the corporation website. IRCTC said guests will sail to Indian and international destinations such as Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka.

