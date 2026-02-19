IRCTC tightens rules: Aadhaar verification must for advance and Tatkal bookings

IRCTC ticket booking: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for online train ticket bookings. On Thursday, IRCTC said Aadhaar-based bookings are aimed at benefiting genuine passengers, making it easier for them to book Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period (ARP) tickets.
In a statement. IRCTC said: “To prevent misuse of the online booking system and curb potential fraudulent bookings in Tatkal ticket booking, the following measures have been implemented:
Only Aadhaar Verified users are permitted to book tickets on the date of opening of Advance Reservation Period.
Only Aadhaar Verified users are allowed to book Tatkal tickets.”
It further said that the introduction of Aadhaar-based verification has effectively prevented the creation and operation of unauthorized user accounts acting as a safeguard against misuse. “…thereby ensuring fair allocation of Tatkal and tickets on the day of opening of Advance Reservation Period (ARP), significantly improving ticket availability for genuine passengers by enhancing transparency and reducing unfair booking practices,” it said.
IRCTC has introduced significant user interface (UI) enhancements on its rail-ticket-booking website http://www.irctc.co.in and the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application. The move aims at providing a simplified, faster, and more intuitive ticket booking experience for railway passengers. Key enhancements include:
A visually appealing lean, clean user interface with better loading and increased responsiveness.
Menu options realigned for intuitive navigation.
Rearrangement of Form Fields for ease of input.
Removal of Captcha from the login screen for quicker access.
Train list now sorted by “Departure Time” instead of “Duration”.
Introduction of “Show/Hide Filter” for customized viewing.
“IRCTC has strengthened systemic and administrative safeguards to curb misuse, prevent automated bookings through tools, and ensure fair access to Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period (ARP) tickets.,” it said.
IRCTC Security & Anti-Fraud Measures 2025
Source: IRCTC
Systemic Measures (CDN & Anti-BOT Technologies)
Content Delivery Network (CDN)
Implemented to offload static content and reduce direct traffic load on the servers.
Advanced Anti-BOT Technology
Deployed to mitigate malicious and suspicious automated attempts on the system. These measures help in filtering malicious traffic, improving server response time, and enhancing system performance for genuine and verified users.
Administrative & Anti-Fraud Measures
IRCTC has adopted comprehensive anti-fraud mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access and ensure seamless booking for legitimate passengers:
•3.03 Crore suspicious user IDs deactivated during the year 2025
•Frequent interception of substantial volumes of malicious traffic
•376 complaints lodged on the National Cyber Crime Portal pertaining to 3.99 lakh suspicious PNRs
•4.86 Crore suspicious user IDs placed under revalidation during 2025
•12,819 suspicious email domains blocked during 2025
Security Impact: IRCTC's multi-layered security approach has successfully protected the ticketing platform against fraudulent activities, ensuring legitimate passengers have seamless access while blocking millions of suspicious attempts and malicious traffic.
