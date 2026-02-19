IRCTC tightens rules: Aadhaar verification must for advance and Tatkal bookings

IRCTC is a PSU under the Ministry of Railways. (Image generated using AI)

IRCTC ticket booking: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for online train ticket bookings. On Thursday, IRCTC said Aadhaar-based bookings are aimed at benefiting genuine passengers, making it easier for them to book Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period (ARP) tickets.

In a statement. IRCTC said: “To prevent misuse of the online booking system and curb potential fraudulent bookings in Tatkal ticket booking, the following measures have been implemented:

Only Aadhaar Verified users are permitted to book tickets on the date of opening of Advance Reservation Period.

Only Aadhaar Verified users are allowed to book Tatkal tickets.”

IRCTC train ticket booking

It further said that the introduction of Aadhaar-based verification has effectively prevented the creation and operation of unauthorized user accounts acting as a safeguard against misuse. “…thereby ensuring fair allocation of Tatkal and tickets on the day of opening of Advance Reservation Period (ARP), significantly improving ticket availability for genuine passengers by enhancing transparency and reducing unfair booking practices,” it said.