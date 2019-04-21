IRCTC Ticket Booking with ePayLater: How to use ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ service for Tatkal ticket

IRCTC Ticket Booking with ePayLater: IRCTC, which has an online portal for booking of train tickets, has come up with a new policy called the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ service for tatkal tickets. The tatkal reservation facility allows people to make emergency reservations to undertake a train journey on short notice.

Tatkal bookings for AC and non-AC begins at 10:00 am and 11:00 am respectively, a day in advance of the actual journey. Tatkal booking allows no concession.

The main benefit that one can avail with the new service is that of lesser delay in booking tickets as customers won’t have to face any payment gateway failures.

The two facilities for payment of e-tickets are through ePaylater (powered by Arthashastra Fintech Pvt Ltd) and Pay-On-Delivery (Powered by Anduril Technologies.

How to book Tatkal ticket using ePayLater:

1. Log in to IRCTC account

2. Enter journey details

3. On the Payment page, choose the ‘Pay Later’ option

4. When you click on the ‘Pay Later’ option, you will be redirected to the ePayLater website where you need to login to your ePayLater and confirm your booking amount

The ticket charges need to be paid within 14 days post which the traveller will have to pay an interest charge. You have to pay 3.50 per cent as charges, plus applicable taxes. Also, ePayLater is currently offering bookings at zero per cent transaction fee.

Failure to make payment within 14 days will lead to levy of penal interest at the rate of 36 per cent per annum and may also lead to cancellation of your ticket and/or user account deactivation.