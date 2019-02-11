IRCTC ticket booking concession rules for senior citizens: All you need to know

IRCTC Railway Ticket Concession Rules For Senior Citizens: Indian Railways offers fare concessions to senior citizens on all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi/Duronto group of trains. Men aged above 60 years and women over 58 are considered senior citizens and are entitled to concessional fares. The rebate for men is 40 per cent and for women 50 per cent.



What is the process to avail senior citizen concession?

The senior citizens can avail the “senior citizen concession” on IRCTC e-ticketing website http://www.irctc.co.in by selecting “Avail Concession” option under “Option for Senior Citizen Concession” section of passenger details form.

Passengers availing this concession have to provide their correct age at the time of booking tickets online and have to carry a proof of age while traveling.

What is Forgo senior citizen concession?

Now senior citizens have the option to opt out of the full-concession provided to them on rail tickets or avail half of it. Earlier, the Railways had given all senior citizens the option of either availing the full concession or foregoing it completely while booking tickets.

Forgo full concession: Passengers eligible for senior citizen concession can select “Forgo Full Concession” option under “Option for Senior Citizen Concession” section of passenger details form.

Forgo 50 % concession: Senior citizen passengers who want 50 per cent of senior citizen concession can select “Forgo 50% Concession” option under “Option for Senior Citizen Concession” section of passenger details form.