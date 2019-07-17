Toggle Menu
IRCTC Special Tourist Train: Railways’ special Bharat Darshan package for Rs 7,560

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019: Bharat Darshan Special Train will depart from Nagpur at 5 pm on August 8.

Passengers can reserve their seats from the IRCTC tourism website, http://www.irctctourism.com. (Representational Image)

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019: From IRCTC Tourism’s all-inclusive tour package of ‘Bharat Darshan Special Train’ comes another travel package, called ‘Shravan Spl. 5 Jyotirlinga Yatra’.

It is an 8-day and 7-nights tour which will cover the destinations of Tryambkeshwar (Nasik), Nageshwar Temple (Dwarka), Somnath Temple (Veraval), Omkareshwar Temple & Mahakaleshwar Temple (Ujjain).

The journey is scheduled to begin on August 8 and end on August 15, 2019. Bharat Darshan originates in Nagpur and travels to Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Dwarka, Nasik, Ujjain. Passengers can board or deboard the train at Nagpur, Wardha, Akola, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon and Badnera.

A standard ticket is priced at Rs 7,560 and includes three vegetarian meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Passengers will be provided a 2nd class sleeper coach train journey, hall accommodation to stay at night, tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach (without arms) and an IRCTC official on the train as train superintendent. A comfort class ticket is priced at Rs 9,240.

Passengers can reserve their seats from the IRCTC tourism website, http://www.irctctourism.com.

