IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Darshan Special Train: South Indian tour package starts at Rs 10,395

IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019: The Indian Railways has announced Bharat Dakshin Darshan Yatra, an edition to its list of tourist-friendly special trains, which will cover destinations of religious significance in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The 10-day journey is scheduled to begin on June 24 and end on July 4, 2019. People can board the train at several points in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Sehore, Habibganj and Itarsi and in Maharashtra’s Nagpur station.

Dakshin Darshan Yatra (WZBD259) will depart from Indore at 3:00 pm on June 24. The train’s travel plan encompasses 10 nights and 11 days. It travels to Kanyakumari, Madurai, Rameswaram, Tirupati and Trivandrum.

A ticket is priced at Rs 10,395 for standard category and Rs 12,705 for comfort category and includes three vegetarian meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Passengers will be provided sleeper class or 3 AC class train journey, hall accommodation to stay at places of night stay and morning freshening up, non-AC tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach (without arms) and an IRCTC official on the train as train superintendent.

One can deboard the train at Nagpur, Itarsi, Habibganj, Sehore, Ujjain, Dewas and Indore.

Passengers can reserve their seats from the IRCTC tourism website.