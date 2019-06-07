IRCTC Special Tourist Train: Railways announces special Bharat Darshan package for Rs 9,900

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train 2019: Adding to its long list of tourist-friendly special trains, the Indian Railways has launched Bharat Darshan, which will cover destinations of religious significance in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The 10-day journey is scheduled to begin on August 12 and end on August 22, 2019. Bharat Darshan originates in Jasidih in Jharkhand and travels to Sainagar Shirdi, Tryambakeshwar, Dwarka, Somnath, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Passengers can board or deboard the train at Asansol, Purulia, Tatanagar, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Bharat Darshan Special Train Ex Jasidih (EZBD31) will depart from Jasidih at 9.30 am on August 12. The train’s travel plan encompasses 10 nights and 11 days.

A ticket is priced at Rs 9,900 and includes three vegetarian meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Passengers will be provided a non-AC sleeper class train journey, non-AC hall accommodation to stay at night, non-AC tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach (without arms) and an IRCTC official on the train as train superintendent

Passengers can reserve their seats from the IRCTC tourism website.