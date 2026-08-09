IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour package: Check date, itinerary, price and more

IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 6-day Singapore-Malaysia tour package. During the tour, travellers will visit several attractions, including Gardens by the Bay, Night Safari and Sentosa Island in Singapore, as well as the spiritual Batu Caves in Malaysia.

According to IRCTC, the tour will begin from Kolkata, with passengers flying to Singapore from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. The five-night, six-day tour will start on October 28 and end on November 2.

IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour: Flight details

According to IRCTC, the tour will begin with a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kolkata to Singapore on October 28. The flight will depart from Kolkata at 12:10 am and arrive in Singapore at 9:05 am. The return flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata on November 2 will depart at 9:35 pm and arrive at 11:10 pm.