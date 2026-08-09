IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour package: Check date, itinerary, price and more

3 min readUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 08:16 PM IST
IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 6-day Singapore-Malaysia tour package. During the tour, travellers will visit several attractions, including Gardens by the Bay, Night Safari and Sentosa Island in Singapore, as well as the spiritual Batu Caves in Malaysia.
According to IRCTC, the tour will begin from Kolkata, with passengers flying to Singapore from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. The five-night, six-day tour will start on October 28 and end on November 2.
IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour: Flight details
According to IRCTC, the tour will begin with a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kolkata to Singapore on October 28. The flight will depart from Kolkata at 12:10 am and arrive in Singapore at 9:05 am. The return flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata on November 2 will depart at 9:35 pm and arrive at 11:10 pm.
However, the IRCTC said the flight schedule is indicative and subject to change based on the airline’s operational feasibility.
IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour package from Kolkata: Places to visit
As part of the IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour, travellers will visit several popular attractions in both countries. The itinerary includes:
- Singapore: City Hall, Suntec City, Chinatown, Night Safari, Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa Island, Madame Tussauds, Wings of Time and Universal Studios Singapore (optional).
- Malaysia: Batu Caves, Genting Highlands, King Palace, National Monument, National Mosque, Old Railway Station, Independence Square, Twin Towers, Chocolate Gallery, Kuala Lumpur Tower and Putrajaya.
IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour package from Kolkata price
The IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour package from Kolkata is available at different prices depending on the accommodation option. The single-occupancy package costs Rs 1,33,550 per person, while the double-occupancy package is priced at Rs 1,09,930 per person. The triple-occupancy package costs Rs 1,12,100 per person.
For children, the package costs Rs 1,11,500 with a bed and Rs 89,050 without a bed.
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An additional TCS amount will also be charged at the time of booking.
IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour from Kolkata: What does the package include?
According to IRCTC, the tour package includes return economy-class flight tickets from Kolkata, visa charges, hotel accommodation, meals, sightseeing and transfers. It also covers Singapore city tours, Night Safari with tram ride, Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa Island, Kuala Lumpur city tour, Genting Highlands, Batu Caves and Putrajaya.
The package also includes 5 per cent GST, an English-speaking guide and travel insurance for passengers up to 60 years of age, subject to the specified conditions.
IRCTC Singapore-Malaysia tour from Kolkata: What does the package exclude?
The IRCTC added that the package does not include TCS, airfare-related increases, airport taxes, fuel surcharges and tips. It also excludes personal expenses such as laundry, drinks and food outside the regular menu, as well as the trip to Universal Studios.
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Any additional services not mentioned in the package inclusions, exchange-rate increases and expenses arising from unforeseen events such as flight delays or cancellations are also excluded, it said.
Singapore & Malaysia Visa: Document Checklist
6 Months
Minimum passport validity (Singapore)
₹80,000
Min. closing balance/person, last 6 months
1 Month
Documents due before departure at IRCTC office
Singapore (VISA) Requirements
1
Passport valid minimum 6 months from date of return to India, with 2 minimum blank pages.
2
Filled Visa Form 14A, duly signed (attached).
3
2 photographs, 35mm x 45mm, matte finish, white background, 80% face coverage. Covering letter on plain paper/letterhead if self-employed.
4
Bank statement, last 6 months, min. ₹80,000 closing balance per person (main applicant) — no FD accepted.
5
Occupation proof (salary slip, employee ID, GST registration) / Retirement proof for retired persons.
6
Ticket & Hotel booking confirmation.
7
Student ID card, if applicant is a student.
8
Marriage proof, if spouse's name is not endorsed in passport.
9
Contact details (Email & Mobile number).
10
Annual income proof — last ITR filed.
11
Highest academic/professional qualification attained.
12
Passport front and back copy.
Malaysia (MDAC) Requirements
1
Passport copy — first and last page.
2
Flight & Hotel details.
All documents must be submitted at the IRCTC office 1 (one) month before the departure date.
Source: IRCTC