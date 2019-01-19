IRCTC scam: Delhi court reserves Lalu Yadav’s bail plea, next hearing on February 11

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has fixed February 11 as the next date of hearing in the IRCTC scam case filed by the Central Bureau of Invesitagtion (CBI). The court also reserved former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea order, reports ANI.

Yadav had been granted interim bail earlier by the same court in December last year in connection with two IRCTC cases.

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu, his family members and IRCTC officials have been accused of alleged irregularities in granting contracts to two IRCTC hotels at Puri and Ranchi to a private firm.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving a jail term in Ranchi in the fodder scam case. Lalu has not been able to appear for the hearings at court due to his adverse health conditions though he has appeared before the court via video-conferencing in the past.