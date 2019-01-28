IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with a money laundering case in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Advertising

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj of Patiala House Court granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount each and scheduled the next hearing for February 11.

Welcoming the order, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, “We are confident of getting justice. We trust the judiciary.”

On January 19, the court had extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today. The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.