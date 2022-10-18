IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel bail of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on a plea filed by the CBI in the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

The court found no specific grounds for denying bail to the leader. However, Special Judge at the CBI, Geetanjali Goel, asked Yadav to be more careful and choose words appropriately while speaking in public, reported ANI.

The CBI had claimed that Yadav, at a recent press conference, had attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and “blatantly abused the liberty granted to him.”

The court passed the directions after hearing arguments during which Yadav claimed that he did not violate any condition set in the bail granted to him earlier. “I (Yadav) am in opposition party and raising questions on wrongdoing is my duty. The CBI and ED are being ‘misused’ by the present government … All opposition parties are feeling this,” Yadav’s counsel told the court.

On September 28, the Judge granted time to Yadav’s counsel to file a response on the application moved by the CBI on September 17, seeking cancellation of bail that was granted to him in October 2018. Goel had further directed the RJD leader to personally appear on October 18.

The court said a detailed order will be passed later.

The Delhi court in October 2018 had granted bail to Yadav when summons were filed against him for alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two hotels under IRCTC to a private firm.