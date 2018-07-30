IRCTC hotel-for-land scam: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi summoned by Delhi court as accused

The case is related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (File photo) The case is related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (File photo)

A Delhi court on Monday summoned former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others as accused in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam and directed them to appear on August 31 before the court.

The case is related to alleged corruption in handing over maintenance of two hotels run by IRCTC in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotels, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime land plot in Patna in 2006.

On April 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed the chargesheet in the case and had said that there were enough evidence against the accused.

Besides Yadav and his family members, the chargesheet also names former union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, B K Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC, and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena.

The other names in the chargesheet include then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had on Tuesday given his approval to prosecute a former IRCTC group manager in the case.Officials had said Goyal gave his nod Tuesday night to prosecute B K Agarwal amid concerns that a delay could weaken the case against Lalu’s family.

