IRCTC imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on food service provider after 25 students fell ill on train

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a food service provider after 25 students travelling on the Mangala Lakshadweep Express reportedly fell ill during their journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Thrissur.

The incident involved a group of 80 students travelling on train number 12618 Mangala Lakshadweep Express, which departed from Hazrat Nizamuddin on August 28, 2026.

According to a senior IRCTC official, railway doctors provided immediate medical assistance to the affected students at Khandwa and Bhusawal stations, while the onboard IRCTC team continued to provide medical support and convalescent food for the remainder of the journey.