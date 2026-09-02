IRCTC imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on food service provider after 25 students fell ill on train

The incident involved a group of 80 students travelling on train number 12618 Mangala Lakshadweep Express, which departed from Hazrat Nizamuddin on August 28, 2026.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Students fell ill during train journey; Railways fines food service provider Rs 5 lakh (File Photo)Students fell ill during train journey; Railways fines food service provider Rs 5 lakh (File Photo)
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The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a food service provider after 25 students travelling on the Mangala Lakshadweep Express reportedly fell ill during their journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Thrissur.

The incident involved a group of 80 students travelling on train number 12618 Mangala Lakshadweep Express, which departed from Hazrat Nizamuddin on August 28, 2026.

According to a senior IRCTC official, railway doctors provided immediate medical assistance to the affected students at Khandwa and Bhusawal stations, while the onboard IRCTC team continued to provide medical support and convalescent food for the remainder of the journey.

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According to the IRCTC, no similar complaints were received from the other students or passengers who consumed food from the same lot. A detailed inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, food samples have been collected by railway officials at Bhusawal and sent to an authorised laboratory for testing.

“…considering the seriousness of the incident and based on the prima facie findings, a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs has been imposed on the service provider,” IRCTC said in a statement.

IRCTC cracks down on unauthorised water, food items on trains

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Last month, the IRCTC launched a crackdown on the sale of unauthorised food and water items on trains, during which more than 8,000 bottles were seized as part of enforcement drives. The action was aimed at curbing unauthorised sales and improving passenger safety.

As part of the drive, IRCTC formed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to conduct inspections on trains and at railway stations in coordination with the Commercial Department of Indian Railways. The teams are checking for unauthorised packaged drinking water, food and beverage products, as well as other items that do not meet prescribed standards.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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