IRCTC releases revised food menu for Vande Bharat Sleeper train; check full veg, non-veg meal options

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train IRCTC Food Menu: On February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that non-vegetarian meal option will soon be introduced on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 7, 2026 02:25 PM IST
Kamakhya-Howrah-Kamkhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express began its commercial operation from January 22.Kamakhya-Howrah-Kamkhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express began its commercial operation from January 22. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Vande Bharat Sleeper train food menu: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released the revised food menu options for passengers on the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, the Kamakhya-Howrah-Kamkhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express began its commercial operation from January 22.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train new food menu

On Wednesday, the IRCTC announced that passengers on the Howrah–Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options.

On February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that non-vegetarian meal option will soon be introduced on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Earlier, according to the menu released by the IRCTC, non-veg options including fish and meat were not available for travellers.

IRCTC food menu for Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Apart from tea, biscuits and muffin, IRCTC has prepared three separate food menu lists for passengers travelling from Howrah to Kamakhya on the Vande Bharat Sleeper (train number 27575). According to IRCTC, passengers travelling on train number 27575, the Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper, will be served Basanti Pulao, Ghee rice or Green Peas Pulao along with paratha, Cholar dal, Aloo gajar methi matar bhaja or Jhuri aaloo bhaja.

The meal will also include matar paneer, chanar dalna or dhokar dalna. In the non-beg menu options, there will be Bengali chicken curry, Murgh rogini or Murgir jhol. Dessert options will include Sandesh, Kala Jamun or Kheer Kadam.

IRCTC food menu for Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Similarly, apart from tea, biscuits and muffin, IRCTC has also prepared three separate food menu lists for passengers travelling from Kamakhya to Howrah on the Vande Bharat Sleeper (train number 27576). According to IRCTC, passengers travelling on train number 27576, the Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper, will be served Jeera rice, Jeera corn pulao or Kismish pulao along with Tehdar Paratha. It also include Mixed dal (Arhar, Moong) and Lesera aloo bhaji, Bhendi aloo bhaji or Beans aloo bhaji.

The meal will also include Paneer Masala or Kadai Paneer. In the non-veg food options, there will be Chicken masala, Chicken curry. Dessert options will include Narikal Burfi, Lal Mohan or Rasgulla.

Food Menu: Howrah-Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

Train No. 27575-76 (HWH-KYQ-HWH)
Service Menu
Morning Tea06:30 - 08:00 Hrs Tea
Biscuit & Muffin
Train No. 27575, HWH-KYQ
Dinner20:00 - 22:00 Hrs Ghee Rice/Basanti Pulao/Green Peas Pulao
Paratha
Cholar Dal/Bhaja Moong Dal/Mix Dal (Panchmishu)
Aloo Gajar Methi Matar Bhaja/ Aloo Gobi Kadaisuti Bhaja/Jhuri Aloo Bhaja
Matar Paneer/Chanar Dalna/Dhoker Dalna
OR
Bengali Chicken Curry/Murgh Rogini/Murgir jhol
Kala Jamun/Sandesh/Kheer Kadam (Dessert)
Train No. 27576, KYQ-HWH
Jeera Rice/Jeera Corn Pulao/Kismish Pulao
Tehdar Paratha
Mixed Dali (Arhar, Moong)
Lagan Aloo Bhaji/ Bhendi Aloo Bhaji/ Beans Aloo Bhaji
Paneer Masala/Kadai Paneer (Assamese Style)
OR
Chicken Masala/Chicken Curry (Assamese Style)
Narikal Burfi/Rasagulla/Lalmohan (Dessert)
