IRCTC releases revised food menu for Vande Bharat Sleeper train; check full veg, non-veg meal options

Vande Bharat Sleeper train food menu: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released the revised food menu options for passengers on the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, the Kamakhya-Howrah-Kamkhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express began its commercial operation from January 22.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train new food menu

On Wednesday, the IRCTC announced that passengers on the Howrah–Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options.

On February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that non-vegetarian meal option will soon be introduced on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Earlier, according to the menu released by the IRCTC, non-veg options including fish and meat were not available for travellers.