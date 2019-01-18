IRCTC Railway tatkal ticket booking timings, reservation, cancellation rules and charges: All you need to know

IRCTC Railway Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings, Reservation, Cancellation Rules & Charges: For travellers who want to book their train journey tickets online can log in to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official website. The website will provide details of the trains that ply between the mentioned cities for the date selected.

If a user can’t find tickets for the desired date of travel or if there is an emergency where one needs to travel immediately, there is an option of tatkal tickets.

Tatkal tickets are issued for actual distance of travel thus determining the charge that would be applicable for booking the ticket. Booking for tatkal tickets starts at least 24 hours before the desired date of travel. Booking for AC class opens at 10 am while booking tickets for non-AC classes opens at 11 am.

Charges for tatkal tickets are fixed at 10% rate of basic fare for second class and 30% of basic fare for all other classes. The ticket charge is also subjected to the minimum distance and the maximum distance undertaken by the train during the journey.

Cancellation of tatkal tickets

Upon cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets, no refund will be granted while cancelling waitlisted tatkal tickets charges will be deducted as per existing Railway rules.

Cancellation of regular (non-tatkal) tickets

To cancel a ticket, one needs to log on to http://www.irctc.co.in and go to “Booked Tickets” link and select the ticket to be cancelled and initiate the cancellation by selecting the name of the passenger whose ticket is to be cancelled. The refund is credited to the account used for booking the ticket. Tickets booked online cannot be cancelled at railway counters.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of train Rs 240 is charged for AC First Class/Executive Class ticket. Rs 200 will be deducted for cancelling AC 2 Tier/First Class ticket while Rs 180 is charged for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy tickets and Rs 120 and Rs 60 for Sleeper Class and Second Class tickets respectively.

A confirmed ticket cancelled within 48 to 12 hours before the scheduled departure, will have to cough up 25% o the ticket as cancellation charge. Less than 12 hours and upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation whichever is earlier, 50% of the fare is to be paid.

