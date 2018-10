Indian Railways announces Diwali, Chhath Puja special trains: Full list of trains

IRCTC Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains 2018: The Indian Railways has announced some special trains to different routes in Bihar and Jharkhand. (File) IRCTC Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains 2018: The Indian Railways has announced some special trains to different routes in Bihar and Jharkhand. (File)

IRCTC Diwali, Chhath Puja Special Trains 2018: Keeping in view the upcoming festivals including Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways has announced some special trains to different routes in Bihar and Jharkhand. The special arrangements have been made to ensure passengers travel without hassle during the extra rush period. Tickets can be booked by physically going to the counter as well as online through ircrc.co.in.

Indian Railways is operating special trains from Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin to Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Barauni, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Jayanagar, Pune and Patna.

Here are some of the special routes on which the Railways will run special trains:

Anand Vihar-Jayanagar-Anand Vihar AC Special Express: From today, train 04042 will run from Anand Vihar at 00.10 hrs on every Tuesday and train 04041 will depart from Jayanagar at 01.35 hrs on every Wednesday from tomorrow.

New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi AC Special Express: This Delhi-Barauni special train is also starting today. Train 04404 will leave from New Delhi at 19.25 hrs every Tuesday and Friday while train number 04403 will leave from Barauni at 21.35 hrs every Wednesday and Saturday from October 17.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Super Fast Express: Starting its operations today, this Delhi- Pune train — 04418 will leave from Nizamuddin every Tuesday at 21.35 hrs and train number 04417 will leave from Pune at 05.15 hrs on every Thursday from October 18.

Delhi Jn-Muzaffarpur Jn-Delhi Jn Express: This Delhi-Muzaffarpur train is starting tomorrow. Train 04030 will depart from Delhi at 13.45 hrs on every Wednesday and Saturday and train 04029 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 14.30 hrs on every Thursday and Sunday from October 18.

Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Special Express: Beginning October 18, train 04002 will depart from Anand Vihar at 16.55 hrs on every Thursday and Train 04001 will leave from Bhagalpur at 17.30 hrs on every Friday starting October 19.

Anand Vihar-Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Special Express: Starting October 20, train no. 04046 will depart from Anand Vihar at 22.20 hrs every Saturday while train 04045 will depart from Gorakhpur at 17.25 hrs on every Sunday from October 21.

Anand Vihar-Patna-Anand Vihar AC Express Special: Starting October 20, train 04022 will depart from Anand Vihar at 00.10 hrs and from Patna at 14.10 hrs every Saturday.

Anand Vihar-Gaya-Anand Vihar Special Express: From November 4, train number 04044 will leave from Anand Vihar at 00.10 hrs and train number 04043 will depart from Gaya at 23.20 hrs on every Sunday.

Delhi Jn-Darbhanga-Delhi Jn AC Special Express: This Darbhanga special train — 04024 will depart from Delhi at 11.15 hrs every Monday and Thursday from November 5 and train 04023 will depart from Darbhanga at 12.00 hrs every Tuesday and Friday from November 6.

