IRCTC rail connect app: How to book, cancel train ticket using rail connect app

IRCTC Indian Railway Rail Connect App: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) enables travellers to book tickets through its IRCTC application. The travellers can easily book their ticket via IRCTC app and make payments using IRCTC’s e-wallet.

IRCTC took to Twitter to announce the launch of its application in May, last year. The official handle wrote, “Now #IRCTC e-wallet users can book #rail e-tickets including of #Tatkal quota through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App…” The IRCTC e-wallet allows a user to deposit money in their e-wallet from various banks. As per IRCTC, a user can have a maximum of six banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet.

Here’s how you can book e-tickets via IRCTC application on your mobile phones or tablets:

* First of all, the user needs to have an account on ITCTC online portal.

* Log in to your IRCTC account at least 15 minutes before the stipulated time.

* The number of passengers allowed to be booked under the same PNR is four (for Tatkal) tickets.

* It should be noted that the timing for the online ticket window is 10:00 am for AC tickets and 11:00 am for non-AC tickets.

* You are required to choose the boarding station and the destination station as well as the date of travel. Click on ‘SUBMIT’ button.

* Fill the required details correctly: Name, Age, Gender, Seat preference, mobile number etc.

* Fill the captcha code carefully.

* While making the payments, you will need to select the e-wallet. You can add money to the e-wallet from your desired bank.

Other payment options available are Jio Money, Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, among others.

Please note that you are required to book the tatkal e-tickets a day prior to the date you are travelling.