IRCTC RAC train ticket booking, cancellation rules and charges

IRCTC RAC Train Ticket Booking, Cancellation Rules, Charges, Refund, Confirmation Rules after and before chart prepared: A reservation against cancellation (RAC) ticket is a ticket with a confirmed seat but berth that is on the wait list. It guarantees the travel of passenger but does not assure an allotted berth. In this case, the berth is split into two seats for two separate RAC ticket-holding passengers.

Technically, a passenger can cancel her/his RAC ticket 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. Refunds are not allowed after the scheduled departure time.

* The RAC ticket can be booked from the IRCTC website, in a manner similar to normal tickets and the refund is credited to the customer’s account after deducting the charges applicable.

* No refund of fare is done on the tickets that have confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) not filed online upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

* In case of e-Ticket (Confirmed or RAC), if the reservation charts have been prepared, online TDR is needed to be filed for obtaining the refund.

* The online TDR should be filed upto 72 hours of the actual arrival of the train at passenger’s destination and the original certificate issued by the ticket checking staff is to be sent through post to IRCTC.

* The travel fare shall be refunded by IRCTC to the customer’s Bank Account after due verification.

* In case of the waitlisted e-ticket on which status of all the passengers is on waiting list even after preparation of reservation charts, names of all these passengers booked on that Passenger Name Record (PNR) shall be dropped from the reservation chart and refund of fare shall be credited to the customer’s account after deducting the required charges.

In case of a Party e-Ticket or a Family e-Ticket issued for travel of more than one person, some persons have confirmed reservation and others are on the list of RAC and waiting list, then in case of passengers on RAC or waitlisted not travelling, a certificate has to be obtained from the ticket checking staff to that effect and Refund of fare shall be processed online through TDR, indicating the details of the certificate issued by ticket checking staff.