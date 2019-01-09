IRCTC PNR Status: How to check Indian Railway PNR Status through SMS, IRCTC website irctc.co.in

IRCTC PNR Status Online: Other than inquiring at railway counters, we all know that train PNR status can also be checked through IRCTC website and via SMS. PNR tracking system has actually become a hassle-free process to help you travel wisely and plan your journey ahead. Within a few clicks, you can get your PNR status and save yourself a lot of time and disappointment.

First of all, let us try to understand what is PNR.

The Indian Railways passenger name record, also known as PNR, is a number that gives a variety of travel information to ticket-holders.

The PNR status includes information such as the booking status – whether the ticket has been confirmed, it is on the waiting list (WL) or it is under reservation against cancellation (RAC) – apart from giving basic information on arrival and departure time of trains.

The PNR status has details of the coach and seat number and the fare paid by the passenger, among other details.

How to check PNR status via SMS?

PNR status via SMS can be known through any mobile phone. You just have to SMS PNR to 139. Similarly, you can on 139 (Railway Enquiry Number) to know your PNR status.

How to check PNR status on website?

Another way to check PNR is through Indian Railways website- http://www.irctc.co.in.

Step 1: Type the given website address in a browser and scroll on ‘Trains’ option.

Step 2: Select PNR Enquiry among the listed options.

Step 3: Type your 10-digit PNR number in the given space.