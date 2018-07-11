IRCTC orders inquiry into complaint on food of Duronto Express

IRCTC Group General Manager said, “The gentleman may not have liked the taste, but the food served to him was definitely not stale.” (Express file photo) IRCTC Group General Manager said, “The gentleman may not have liked the taste, but the food served to him was definitely not stale.” (Express file photo)

The Railway’s catering arm IRCTC has ordered an inquiry into a complaint by a passenger of the 12246 Yeswantpur-Howrah Duronto Express about the quality of food served to him in the train, an IRCTC official said here today.

IRCTC Group General Manager (east zone) Debasish Chanda said that there were, however, tweets by at least 23 passengers travelling in the same train that reached Howrah last evening stating that the quality and taste of the food served to them were good.

“The gentleman may not have liked the taste, but the food served to him was definitely not stale,” Chanda said.

He said that despite that, an inquiry was ordered immediately after the complaint was lodged yesterday.

IRCTC officials said that the passenger has said that he generally travels in higher class, but was travelling in the Sleeper class during this journey since he could get a confirmed ticket in the air-conditioned classes.

This may have led to his not liking the taste of the food served to him in the particular class, an official said.

