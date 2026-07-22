More than half of online train ticket booking requests were made by bots in last 6 months: Indian Railways

Indian Railways has revealed that more than half of all online train ticket booking requests received in the last six months were generated by bots. (Image enhanced using AI)

IRCTC online train ticket booking: Indian Railways said it has taken several steps to protect its online reservation ticket booking system from cyber attacks and hacking tools that automatically fill booking forms. In the last six months, the system received an average of 15.38 billion requests, of which 8.88 billion were identified as bots. This means more than half of all online ticket booking requests were generated by bots.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 22, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared details of suspicious attempts that were blocked from accessing the IRCTC e-ticketing system during the last six months. “Average for last six months: Out of 15.38 billion requests, 8.88 billion were bots(57.74%),” he said. Here is a look at the official data: