IRCTC offers Vaishno Devi package; check details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a seven-day and eight-night railway tour package to Amritsar and Vaishno Devi from West Bengal’s Howrah.

According to official information, the train HWH-JRC (12331) will leave Howrah for Jammu every Saturday at 11:55 pm and return Thursday at 10:45 pm.

An overview of the tour package (Screengrab: An overview of the tour package (Screengrab: https://www.irctctourism.com

As per the itinerary, the train will halt at Jalandhar on Monday for an overnight stay where tourists can visit the Wagah border, followed by a visit to the Golden Temple and Jalianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The next two days are reserved for Vaishno Devi where the tourists can pay obeisance to the holy shrine and Shiv Khori before returning to Howrah.

Various packages available for the tour (Screengrab: Various packages available for the tour (Screengrab: https://www.irctctourism.com

The package starts at Rs 16,800 per person for triple occupancy, Rs 20,810 for double and Rs 35,700 for single and third-class AC train tickets, hotel accommodation and local site visits. Three meals are included in the package..