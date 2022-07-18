IRCTC offers six-day tour package to Tirupati starting at Rs 14,170; check details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a six-day Tirupati rail tour package starting at Rs 14,170.

As per the information available on the IRCTC website, the train from Bhagalpur of Bihar to Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh will commence every Wednesday at 1:30 pm and arrive at the destination at 12:30 am on Friday.

The tourists, according to the itinerary, will check in at a hotel and after breakfast proceeds further to Tirumala for Tirupati temple visit, which will be followed by an overnight stay at the hotel.

On the next day, the visit to Sri Kalahasthi and Padmavathi Devi temples is scheduled and will take the return journey to Bhagalpur from Renigunta Railway station at 19:58 pm.

Three-tier AC tickets, three meals, intra-city transportation and a stay at the hotel are included in the tour.

Tirupati opens for darshan at 9 am every day and males are allowed to visit only in dhoti (white) and shirt or kurta and pajama, while females can wear either saree or salwar kameez.

About 20 million pilgrims from all over the world throng Tirumala each year to worship Lord Sree Venkateswara the Kaliyuga incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The pure gold plated Tirumala Shrine is a masterpiece of fine Indian temple architecture. Temple of the Goddess Padmavathi ammavaru is located in Tiruchanuru close to Tirupati town.