IRCTC offers Nepal tour package starting at Rs 38,400; check details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a six-day and five-night Nepal tour air package starting at Rs 38,400.

As per the information available on the IRCTC website, the package named “Natural Nepal” commences on August 8 during which the tourists will get to witness the temples and architecture among others.

The flight will depart at 7:45 am from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal airport and reach Nepal’s Kathmandu via the Delhi airport by 3:45 pm. The airfare, stay at a three-star hotel, intra-Nepal transportation, free tourist guide and all three meals are included in the package.

Witness the natural scenic beauty & magnificence of religion in Nepal with the IRCTC Air tour package starts at ₹38,400/- pp* onwards for 6D/5N. For bookings, visit https://t.co/b8KOa97ufy @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 13, 2022

As per the itinerary, the tourists will after an overnight stay at the hotel on the first day get the opportunity to visit the Pashupatinath Temple, Patan, Durbar Square, Tibetan Refugee Centre and the Swayambhunath Stupa on the second day.

This will be followed by a drive to Pokhara during which they will visit the Manokamana Temple. The next day has been kept for an early morning excursion to Surangkot to view the Himalayas at sunrise following which the tourists will visit the Binhyabasini temple, the Devil’s fall and Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave.

Details of Nepal tour package (Screengrab: IRCTC website) Details of Nepal tour package (Screengrab: IRCTC website)

The tourists will return to Kathmandu the next day. They can then spend the remaining time on leisure activities as the flight will depart for Delhi and Bhopal the next morning.

Price category of Nepal tour package (Screengrab: IRCTC website) Price category of Nepal tour package (Screengrab: IRCTC website)

The price of the single occupancy package is Rs 46,900, Double Occupancy Rs 38,700, Triple Occupancy Rs 38,400, Child (02-11 years ) with bed Rs 37,700, and Child (02-11 years) without bed Rs 32,600.