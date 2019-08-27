IRCTC offers ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’: Check package and route details

The Indian Railways Tourism is running a ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’ to spiritual places across the country. The is IRCTC’s one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country. The eight-day Bharat Darshan tour package starting from October 10, 2019 to October 18, 2019 will cost Rs 8,505 for sleeper class and Rs 10395 for 3AC per person.

Read | IRCTC Kerala Honeymoon Package

Advertising

The tour package will cover Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi as part of this package. The package also includes accommodation, vegetarian meals and tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

Package details:

No fare is applicable for children below 5 years of age and children of age 5 years and above are entitled to pay the full adult fare. Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC website.

Earlier in August, IRCTC Tourism introduced a 13-day tour package covering Udaipur, Pushkar, Ajmer Shariff and Jaipur.